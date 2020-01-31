After several busy months in a row, in which every bit of free space was filled with productivity, I recently found myself with nothing to do. All the children were napping, I’d already gone over my calendar, budget, grocery list, and chores, and I found myself with absolutely nothing that had to be done at that moment.

I heard in my heart the words, “enjoy yourself.”

Yet, I wouldn’t even know how to begin to enjoy myself. I was at a complete loss.

Since becoming a mom and full-time caregiver, I’ve thought often on what it is to be childlike. I believe God wants us to live in a place of dependency on Him that allows us to enjoy simply being alive. But how often do I live conscious of this invitation?

In Luke 18:16 NKJV Jesus says, “Let the little children come to Me, and do not forbid them; for of such is the kingdom of God.”

Reading this statement recently, it hit me, God’s kingdom is for children. Everything Jesus was sent here to do, the very heart of the Father’s work in the earth, is for children. This was profound. If this is true, then all of my constant need of productivity, all of my control, all of my striving to figure everything out, was completely missing the mark.

I sat down on my couch and I began to ask the Lord, “what do I enjoy?”

As I prayed, I wrote a list of all the lovely things I like to do. He told me to invite Him into these things, arranging flowers, taking walks, writing letters. He reminded me that Christ-centered rest isn’t waste. It is a declaration to the soul that He’s the parent and I am not.

Antonette Weatherly is a wife, mother and minister who lives in the Sherman area. You can find her weekly serving at Victory Life Church. She can be reached at antonetteweatherly@gmail.com.