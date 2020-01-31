You may have heard that Texoma Marketing and Media Group has decided to host a voter’s forum this month. The event will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at Grayson Hall and will feature all of the Grayson County candidates up for election in 2020.

This non-partisan event is being produced by the Herald Democrat in furtherance of our desire to help local voters make informed choices in the upcoming primaries and all local elections. These sorts of events were once put on by the local organization, but the long arm of that group disbanded last year leaving a void that the Herald Democrat feels needed filling. We believe all candidates deserve to be heard and all voters deserve a chance to hear from the people running for local offices. It is our pleasure to be able to bring the two together.

The event will be live streamed by Cadence Studios.

The forum will feature debates between the candidates for the Grayson County Commissioners Court Precinct 1 and 3 races and the Constable Precinct 4 race. And, we understand our readers support those candidates who didn’t draw an opponent too, so we have invited each unopposed candidate to address the crowd the event.

While a moderator will present each opposed candidate with questions, we want our readers to have the opportunity to ask questions as well. Questions for the candidates will be accepted via email, regular mail, in person at the event and via the live stream.

To send in a question by the email, please send it to news@heralddemocrat.com with forum questions in the subject line. Send mail to Newsroom at 603 South Sam Rayburn Fwy, Sherman, Texas 75090. Be sure all questions are sent early enough so they get to us by Feb. 14.

Questions submitted are subject to being edited or combined. In addition, the Herald Democrat will have staff on hand the night of the event to take up questions before the debate begins from those who attend the forum.

The forum will be followed up by a voter’s guide which will appear in the Herald Democrat the following Sunday.

The last day to register to vote in the March 3 primary is Feb. 3.

For more elections news, visit http://www.heralddemocrat.com/elections. For more information on voting in Texas, visit the Grayson County Elections Administration page at https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/elec.home