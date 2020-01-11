Valentine’s Day is less than a month away. Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates have already replaced marshmallow-stuffed Santa Clauses. Roses will soon be removed of their thorns, delivered and displayed. And kisses will be exchanged, from Hershey’s to lovers.

What is not often on display are the leftovers – the remnants of traded sentiments. As I walk into a thrift store, I remember thinking that not all things progress as we imagine. I see and hear something that makes me both gloomy and, eventually, glad.

“You remember Troy. I got him one of those giant-sized bears for Valentine’s Day.” She directs her friend’s attention to the rows of Valentine’s stuffed animals thrown on top of the clothing racks. “I never gave it to him,” she continues. “He broke up with me two days before Valentine’s last year so he could ask out Marilee. Last I heard they’re still together. I hate this day of hearts – it’s more like a day of broken hearts.”

I look at the girl as she speaks. Her voice is as indifferent as her expression. Yet, as she continues down the aisle with her friend, I notice her reaching up and gently touching the over-sized stuffed teddy bears. An unspoken sadness betrays her indifference. And for a moment, I am surprised by a melancholy that washes over me. But it is her friend who surprises me the most. Rather than make an affirming comment or take a shot at Troy and Marilee, the friend excludes everyone from the story except for the one character that does not have a heart: the bear.

“What did you do with the bear?”

“What?”

“The bear. The one you bought for Troy. What did you end up doing with it?”

The girl pauses and looks at her friend with a bewildering expression. (In truth, I was doing the same.) “I gave it to the neighbor kid I babysit.”

I think about the leftover bears as I continue down the aisle. Once purchased as an invitation of love, now the bears hold a spot next to one another like a string of broken bulbs - an imperfect outcome.

The world strives to sell perfection: perfect relationships, perfect skin, perfect job. When we fall short of the picture of perfect, we often question the value of who we see in the mirror. We compare our worst with the best of what we see in others. We begin to underestimate God’s plans and overestimate our faults. In doing so, we look for invitations for love in a temporary world filled with people who struggle to accept themselves (much less one another).

We live amongst broken hearts – and we have been, are, or will be one of them. Thankfully, as Believers, we have hearts restored to Christ through grace. God’s invitation is an eternal love invitation, one which takes us beyond the temporary and the imperfect.

God does not just love the person you are going to be one day. God loves the you that you are this very moment. This is a perfect love that never leaves - never perishes.

My thoughts are interrupted by a light flickering in the soul of a young boy. Jumping up and down, he shouts to his mama, “This one! The one with the heart on his paw!”

With a spirited final attempt, a giant-sized brown bear with a red heart on his paw slips from the rack and covers the body of the boy. The string of broken bulbs is broken by love. I cannot help but understand that in the same way, God has broken me from my broken self. He stepped in with perfect love and reshaped the value of what I thought were leftovers.

SGLY, dear reader.

(Smile, God Loves You.)

Tiffany Kaye Chartier is a Christian Author and opinion columnist. Submit feedback and connect for more soul lifts on Facebook: Tiffany Kaye Chartier; Instagram:@tiffanysgly; and Twitter: @tiffanychartier.