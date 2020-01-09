Despite it being the second week of 2020, I’ve found myself thinking back on 2019 and what the year meant for me. In spite of it being just a few days ago, it still feels like it’s been much longer than that.

For me, 2019 was an eventful year and a year of transition here at the paper. Since nearly the beginning of my time at the Herald Democrat, I had been the Denison reporter as my primary beat. Despite being an outsider to the community, over time I developed a bit of a reputation for being a modern expert on where the city is today, if not the long history or the town.

I took it with a badge of pride in a way. In this job, it is difficult not to become invested in your beat, and I took ownership of the Denison beat. It was my baby. However, the truth of the matter was that I had gotten comfortable.

But, all that changed in 2019.

After nearly six years on the beat, I was asked on my birthday to move up a bit and takeover coverage of the city of Sherman. My editor at the time had covered the city for several years, had transitioned to more of an editorial role and the city needed someone to cover it.

At first I was resistant to the idea; not because I was afraid to learn a new beat, but because it involved letting go. As I said earlier, I took being the city’s beat reporter as a badge of honor. The change would require me to hand off what I had built over the last half-decade to someone else. Even if it is to someone I know, it is difficult to do.

However, I agreed to it after some thinking as it was what was needed. In addition to that, it gave me a chance to expand my horizons. Despite living in Sherman for several years, I was more tuned into Denison than it. This change would allow me to get another perspective on the region.

Over the months, I have gotten more acclimated to the new beat, but I still don’t think I have found my stride quite like I did in Denison. Perhaps that will be one of the things that comes with 2020.