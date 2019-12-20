My best friend in high school got me my first job. I was hired alongside her as a cashier during the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season at a major craft and holiday supply store. Lines wrapped the aisles for weeks on end, the whole place in a constant frenzy.

I remember when we were on the same shift how time seemed to fly by.

We’d glance at each other from our registers as if to take a brief sigh of relief, and understanding what the other was thinking, we’d share a laugh from across the room. When things got slow and we went to tidying up the merchandise, we’d goof off down the aisles and vent to one another about the difficult customers we had handled.

All the things that made work un-enjoyable alone, didn’t matter so much when we were together. Even if we were so busy we barely spoke, I knew my friend was near and that was enough. At the end of the day, instead of running to my car to get away, like we sometimes do at the end of a work day, we’d end up talking in the parking lot well into the night.

Reflecting on this year, wishing I had experienced more personal breakthrough in certain areas of my life, I was reminded of this season working beside my best friend. Through it, the Lord spoke to my heart,“you don’t need more breakthrough, you need more friendship with me.”

This time of year some of us may find ourselves in circumstances that are lackluster at best. For some, the new year cannot come soon enough. If you are in a season that has you wishing this “shift was over,” I encourage you to allow yourself the joy of engaging with the friend you have in the Holy Spirit. There is a transition from enduring to enjoying that only friendship with Jesus can activate in our lives.

Antonette Weatherly is a wife, mother and minister who lives in the Sherman area. You can find her weekly serving at Victory Life Church. She can be reached at antonetteweatherly@gmail.com.