Finland just elected the world’s youngest prime minister, Sanna Marin, who’s 34. Time magazine named Greta Thunberg, 16, its youngest-ever “Person of the Year.”

Even before I could mention their names to Pete Buttigieg, who’s vying to become the youngest U.S. president, he brought them up. He also brought up Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand, who was 37 when she took office, and Emmanuel Macron, who became the president of France at 39.

That’s how old Buttigieg, now 37, would be at his inauguration.

“You’re seeing a generation of leaders around the world emerging, and it feels like the kind of thing that the U.S. would be on the forefront of, just because we’re a country that values a look to the future,” he told me in an interview last week. “I think it’s our style.”

“This country was founded by 20-somethings,” he added, referring to the fact that Aaron Burr, Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, for example, were in their 20s on July 4, 1776. Thomas Jefferson was 33. John Hancock was 39.

Donald Trump is 73, meaning that he has more than a half-century of life lessons on some of them. How does that show? Well, an hour before I connected with Buttigieg, the president saw fit to tweet that Time’s choice of Thunberg, a Swedish climate change activist, was “so ridiculous” and that she should “work on her Anger Management problem.” Facing imminent impeachment, he started a Twitter spat with a teenage girl.

Trump is the “most extreme example of the fact that while wisdom and age may be related, they’re very much not the same thing,” Buttigieg said.

Still, age isn’t irrelevant. The U.S. is much, much bigger than Finland and much, much more complicated than it was during the Revolutionary War. In a country so powerful, at such a perilous time, is Buttigieg simply too young and too green to lead the way?

It’s the question that hovers over a presidential campaign whose success has stunned the political world. It predates concerns about his work as a consultant with McKinsey or his trouble building support among African Americans. It suggests an intensity of ambition and a presumptuousness that make his detractors bristle.

And even now, after first-place finishes in some recent polls of Democrats in Iowa and New Hampshire, he’s pressed about whether someone with his short résumé, capped by two terms as the mayor of a city of just 100,000 people, could possibly be up to the presidency.

While Buttigieg is unusually young, the other three frontrunners — Joe Biden, 77; Elizabeth Warren, 70; and Bernie Sanders, 78 — are unusually old. Sanders had a heart attack in October, and Biden’s energy has visibly dimmed to a point where some of his aides and supporters have sought to reassure voters by whispering about the possibility that he’d want to serve just one term.

But Buttigieg’s youth is in some ways a bind that puts me in mind of the even greater predicament for female candidates. They’re expected to show that they’re as tough as men, but then that toughness is described as bossiness, shrillness. Buttigieg has to muster extra poise, extra confidence, lest any deficit be interpreted as immaturity. But then that poise and confidence, in the context of his age, is interpreted as arrogance.

Buttigieg argues that as mayor of South Bend, Indiana for the past eight years, he has had a kind of executive experience that someone who has served in Congress for that long or longer hasn’t. Besides, he said, experience isn’t the only font of wisdom. Education matters. Intuition, too.

Maybe he’d match up well against Trump. I’m not sure, and how I wish I were, because the likeliest Trump slayer is the Democratic nominee I want and the U.S. needs. Both substantively and in terms of electability, Buttigieg would be better off if he were older, with higher positions under his belt, but then all of the leading Democrats have worrying shortcomings. His youth is a concern. It shouldn’t be a deal-breaker.

