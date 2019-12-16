I spent the last week visiting with my older sister who traveled from Alaska to visit. She arrived just in time for the cold weather so she felt right at home. It was the first time in a very long time my siblings and I got together.

We ended up eating at a local restaurant I had never been to before. That was an enjoyable experience. Then ,this past weekend we spent some time going to see that new Jumanji film as a family.

Whenever you pull three members of my family from their far-flung home spaces and pool us into a shared space, we are often reminded why we scattered in the first place. It always amazing me how three people can be raised in the same home by the exact same parents and all three turn out completely different.

My sisters are opposites of each other. My oldest says she is like a cat: always on the prowl and can’t sit still. My younger sister would rather sit in her comfortable recliner and enjoy an easy going evening of light conversation. I prefer the quiet comfort of my own living room.

Needless to say, we compromised and find activities we can all agree on. We had game night where we played games with my youngest sister’s kids.

As we prepare to separate and go our own ways, the reality sinks. We don’t get to spend enough time together.

Even though she is leaving more than a week ahead of Christmas, it was the closet we’ve had to spending a holiday together since that time mydad was in ICU over Christmas break. At least this was a happier circumstance. So, you take the good when you get it.

•

Happy birthday to Karol McAffee Hughes of Gordonville; Mac O’Dea of Honey Grove; Dylan Armstrong of Pottsboro; Dahila Doggins, Jerry Souther and Sharon Griffin, all from Sherman; Wilma Sanders of Denison; Sunny Bell of Calera, Oklahoma; Kaye Johnson of Idabell, Oklahoma; Emma Ryan Bass of Bells; Marcus Tre-Kelly of Plano;