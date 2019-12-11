The end of an era of cinema is coming, and as a fan of sci-fi I am not sure what to make of it.

The release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will mark a change of director and perhaps the end of an era for the movie behemoth. The film will be the last of nine movies in what is being described as the “Skywalker Saga.” The story of three generations of the Skywalker line is coming to an end, and I am not sure what to make of it.

For a Star Wars fan, I was born and grew up in an odd time. I was born several years after the original trilogy of films graced movie screens. By the time the prequel trilogy came out in the late 90s and early 2000s, I was past that golden age and didn’t view the films with the same childlike wonder.

Despite seeing the original trilogy later on, I still fell in love with it and have a sense of wonder with the films. It’s a quality I can’t quite put into words aside from noting that it captured the Monomyth — a story structure for many epic and folklore tales — perfectly.

While the prequel films did very little for me in terms of keeping the feel of the originals, I felt that same magic come back to me when I saw the newest trilogy. It carried that spark — that sense of something amazing — that made the original films a mainstay for decades for me. I’ve always described the films as the Star Wars for this generation, and I stand by that statement.

With all that said, the coming of the end is a bit bittersweet.

Do I think that this will be the end of Star Wars? No, not at all. As long as the films are profitable — which they certainly are right now — there will always be another story to tell from a galaxy far, far away. Will they have the same feel of the films? Only time will tell.