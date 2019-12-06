I heard Jerry’s voice before I saw him. I was rummaging through the bananas in the produce section when I looked up from my shopping to find where this soulful singing was coming from. The sound put me at instant ease in the middle of a crowded supermarket. I felt the peace of God. There was Jerry, on the other side of the aisle stocking fruit.

As I came closer I could make out the words to a beloved hymn:

“He touched me, oh, he touched me

And oh the joy that floods my soul

Something happened and now I know

He touched me and He made me whole.”

As my family wheeled past him, we told him we loved his singing, just as another couple passed by and said the same thing, singing along.

As we moved through the area gathering our produce I looked back at Jerry, and he was praying with a couple that had approached him, holding hands, head bowed. Right there in the middle of the produce section, Heaven invaded earth.

I had to meet this man and thank him. Here I am, a church worship leader, being led into the presence of God by a man simply doing his job, stocking fruit, and being kind to strangers. I introduced myself and thanked him for praising the Lord in that place. I said, “you’ve changed the atmosphere here.”

He kindly spoke, love in his eyes and said, “I didn’t change it. I’m just a vessel that God can use as he wills, to make himself known.”

I cried in the gaze of this humble hearted man, thanked him again, then walked away changed. Jerry went right back to work and right on singing.

And it’s as simple as that. Thank you Jerry, for bringing revival to our city.

Antonette Weatherly is a wife, mother and minister who lives in the Sherman area. You can find her weekly serving at Victory Life Church. She can be reached at antonetteweatherly@gmail.com.