One of my most dreaded parts of the holiday season is also one of the more benign things that come with it — a Christmas wish list. While I understand that gift giving is a part of the season, I’ve always had trouble putting together a list of the things that I want.

My father asked me for a list of the things I would like in November, and I’ve been dreading putting it together until just recently. Even after nearly a month, I could barely come up with a few things that I would like, and even then, the list was more about needing than wanting.

There are several things about making a list that I’ve always had trouble with. For one, my mind always blanks when I am put on the spot about what I would like. There are always things that I would like to have, but when I try to come up with something, I can never come up with anything until after the fact.

As I’ve grown older, I’ve also found that the line between wanting and needing has also blurred quite a bit. While as a child I would always want things that would provide entertainment, I’ve started to prefer to get the things that will help me in my day-to-day life.

The realization of this makes me feel like I am growing old, and I think that is what bothers me. Who wants pots and pans for Christmas? Me, apparently.

The final reason I’ve always disliked writing a list is that deep down I feel awkward receiving gifts. I didn’t always feel this way, especially when I was younger, but as I’ve grown up accepting presents makes me feel strange and almost guilty. Setting aside those feelings, especially when someone is trying to do something genuinely nice, can be difficult.

•

Happy birthday to Zella Armstrong of Denton and Charlotte Royal and Treasure Ross, both of Sherman. Happy anniversary to Ashley and Micah Daugherty of Pottsboro, 9 years.