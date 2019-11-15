Even as a work-a-holic, I’ve found that sometimes taking a break from the day-to-day tedium brings out productivity. I had one of these moments this past weekend after taking some much-needed time off.

It isn’t often that I am able to make full use of my time off from work, but when I do, I don’t like to schedule much and mostly use it to recover and recharge. And, it is during these times that I find myself the most productive at home. I think it is in part due to having less distractions, but part of it is also having the time to do the job right.

With the end of the year quickly approaching I decided to take off two days this week for something of a four-day weekend, if you will. I planned mostly to take it easy and use the time as a mini stay-cation around my apartment.

That isn’t exactly what happened though. While I did get plenty of much-needed rest, I also got to work.

I found myself with time on my hands that I normally don’t have, and with nothing else to do, I decided to clean my apartment from top to bottom. This was partially out of boredom, but also partially because I finally had the time to do it.

Even with the normal weekend, there are only so many hours in the day and sometimes I feel like I can only make a dent in the things I want and, in some cases, need to do. However, with more time, I had the chance to do the work that I needed and no excuse not to.

While I initially expected just to do my normal cleaning, I ended up taking it a step further. I moved furniture and cleaned all the nooks and crannies that normally go ignored. In short, I had the time to do the job to the level I subconsciously wanted to.

