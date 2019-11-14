Fall is by far my favorite season and, if you ask me, it’s a shame that we only get a few weeks to enjoy it in Texas.

Like many others, I appreciate fall for all the basics — turning trees, cooler weather and the Thanksgiving holiday. But I’m also a guy who appreciates the little things. And in that vein, I’ve tried my best lately to take note of the small details that make this the season I love most.

First up are the acorns.

Yes, they’re a well known symbol of fall, but only in the last week or two have I noticed how much noise they make. On a recent walk with my dog, I kept hearing what sounded like single knocks on a hollow wooden box. It took me a bit to figure it out, but I eventually realized it was acorns falling on rooftops. And even after they fall, acorns don’t fall completely silent. Each step on the sidewalk comes with certain cracking or crunching and I must admit that the little kid in me loves that.

Then there’s the smell.

When I head out on a cold fall night, there’s almost always that distinct smell of wood burning in the fireplace. A lot of people pick up on that, but more and more I’ve tried to pay attention to what kind of wood is being used. Pinion may not be best if you’re going for warmth, but it’s strong, smoky-pine scent is so simple and satisfying to me.

And last up is the added animal activity.

As the year winds down and winter approaches, I’ve seen a lot of animals on the move. Squirrels, of course, are stockpiling for the colder months. Monarch butterflies and migratory birds are well on their way to warmer spots in the south. And I’ve seen far more deer grazing in fields and appearing along the roadside. Drivers beware.

With less daylight and multiple holidays, it’s hard to feel like fall isn’t busy and flying by. But when I look for these little details and stop to enjoy them, things really seem to slow down. The season is fleeting, so I encourage everyone to go out and tune in to all the sights, sounds and smell of fall. I think you’ll enjoy it.

•

Happy birthday to Kristy Lea Pambou of Anna; Jim Lacy of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Shirley Spratt of Sherman.