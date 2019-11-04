This time of the year seems to magnify everything that is going on in one’s life. For those who have great things going on, the days seem brighter. But for those who are struggling, it can seem to be intensified as they try to provide for the basics of life and a few holiday items.

Many of the organizations that help those who struggle also find themselves needing a little help at this time of the year.

So this year, the Herald Democrat will again conduct its “Christmas Wish List” project to let the public know what area agencies need in order to continue providing services to the community. This opportunity to assist the many worthy charities in Texoma generally brings out the best in our readers.

The agencies are invited to send in their “wish lists” to be printed in the newspaper. They are asked to include the title “Wish List” in the subject line of emails and on the envelopes of regular mail. Deadline for submission is Dec. 15 to ensure the lists will be included. Requests received after that date will be published as space and time permit.

Please include a description of the agency’s mission, activities and contact information so those things can be printed in the paper. Agencies should remember to put in the things that are needed daily and those big-ticket items that are on their “if only” lists.

Remember to include volunteers and ongoing needs like plots of land or services. These lists are intended to be a way of opening up people’s eyes to ways that they can help an organization that helps the community. Please send the lists to news@heralddemocrat.com. They may be mailed to 603 South Sam Rayburn Fwy, Sherman, Texas 75090.

