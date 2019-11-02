I’m often incredulous at Republican servility to Donald Trump. I’ve struggled to understand how people who’ve spent a lifetime chest-beating about patriotism can be so willing to burn liberal democracy to the ground to protect a man they wouldn’t trust to sell them a used car. So I’ve tried to envision a situation in which I might be tempted to do the same.

There’s no left-wing analogue to Trump in American life, but it’s possible to imagine such a figure. Picture an amalgam of Marianne Williamson and Hugo Chávez, a charismatic ideologue able to speak to the spiritual hunger of lonely, atomized masses. She enters the Democratic primary to elite mockery, but her rallies are huge and rapturous, and she holds crowds spellbound promising to cleanse America of its demonic legacy of racism and sexism.

At first Democrats freak out, but she wins the primary, and then the presidency, perhaps with an assist from China. Then she sets about trying to make progressive dreams come true. Stacey Abrams becomes attorney general. Larry Krasner, Philadelphia’s district attorney and an icon of criminal justice reform, replaces Clarence Thomas on the Supreme Court. Declaring a national health emergency, the president takes $3.6 billion from the military and gives it to Planned Parenthood. She orders the government not to do business with any company that advertises on Fox News.

It’s obvious to all but true believers that the president is unhinged; there’s an increasingly messianic quality to the rallies over which she presides. She spends a third of her time at her network of wellness centers, bringing much of the government with her and putting tens of millions of dollars into her family’s company. Conservatives scream that she’s a self-dealing demagogue. Deep down, liberals agree, but they love her appointments and don’t want to be tarred as privileged reactionaries.

I like to hope that in this (admittedly absurd) scenario I would still speak up against corruption and for the rule of law, but I don’t think it would be easy. That’s one reason I’ve come to believe that anti-Trump Republicans — the people Trump called “human scum” — deserve more credit than the left gives them.

In recent days, as Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has staked out a lonely role as Trump’s most prominent Republican critic, many progressives have rolled their eyes. He’s been widely mocked for the once-secret Twitter account he kept under the pseudonym Pierre Delecto, which he used to like anti-Trump tweets that he’d probably never endorse publicly.

Former Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, who gave up his political career to speak out against Trump, was similarly dismissed. Even ex-Republicans who do call for Trump’s impeachment and removal are regularly pilloried on the left.

I agree with progressives who argue that Trump is the apotheosis of the modern Republican Party, not a departure from it. But apostate conservatives also deserve admiration for the sacrifices they’re making. It must be painful to have the movement that’s defined your life turn against you.

“If you spend decades of your life circulating with a certain group of friends and colleagues and associates and business partners and political allies,” it’s no small thing to break with them, Jerry Taylor, president of the center-right Niskanen Center, who holds regular meetings of anti-Trump Republicans.

Those of us who regard Trump as an existential threat to the Republic should try to make it easier for wavering conservatives to make the leap. I don’t mean we should nominate a bland centrist for president, just that we should recognize when people show courage.

People like Romney shouldn’t be jeered for their inner Pierre Delectos. They should be urged to set them free.

