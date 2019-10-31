As the old saying goes, seeing is believing. After getting a chance to see the new Sherman High School site earlier this week, I feel like I have a new perspective on the project and its size.

Earlier this week, members of the press, the Sherman school board and the district’s bond committee were invited to tour the new school site and get an up-close view of the working going on there. During the tour, I was given the opportunity to go through several of the buildings that have recently started to go vertical.

It is one thing to see the project from afar, and I don’t mean geographically. Up to this point, my main exposure to the new school site were through designs, artist renderings and progress photos. They were always detached and didn’t really give a full view or perspective of how big the site really is.

There were two moments that stuck with me during the tour and helped form my thoughts about the project. The first came when I was having a side conversation with the project director and he was talking about three “super schools” that were under construction throughout the region.

Sherman was one of those schools.

He used the term to describe districts that had elected to have one, larger high school rather than having multiple campuses. Still, the word carries some implications to the scale of the project.

The second moment was during a visit to the auditorium. Senior Project Manager Lee Thomas stood on what will be the stage of the auditorium to give a sense of scale to the building’s 75-foot walls. I tried to take a photo for perspective, but I couldn’t get a good angle where you could see both him and the sky.

