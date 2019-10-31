In our continuing examination of The Depression Cure, Dr. Ilard identifies six key areas that lifestyle changes can significantly help prevent and even reverse depressive symptoms. The changes are: 1) Diet (Brain Food), 2) Engagement, 3) Exercise, 4) Light Therapy, 5) Getting Connected and 6) Sleep.

In Chapter 4, Brain Food, Dr. Ilard explains the importance of a proper ratio of Omega-6 to Omega-3 fatty acids (3 to 1 or less) and how this is critical to the well-being of every cell in the body, including the brain. When this ratio is out of balance (higher than 3 to 1) the result is chronic inflammation which is one of the big culprits behind depression.

What is the single greatest source of chronic inflammation? It is the Standard American Diet (SAD). Dr. Ilard’s premise is well supported in the medical literature. For example, the Journal of Psychiatry Research reported in 2017, “A dietary pattern characterized by a high consumption of red and/or processed meat, refined grains, sweets, high-fat dairy products, butter, potatoes and high-fat gravy, and low intakes of fruits and vegetables is associated with an increased risk of depression.” Over time, chronic inflammation interferes with the body’s ability to manufacture and use Serotonin, a neurotransmitter critical for maintaining a sense of well- being. In other words, regular consumption of the Standard American Diet results in excessive inflammation and, therefore, increases your risk for depression.

Restoring the Balance

To restore your dietary ration of Omega-6 and Omega-3 fats, there are only two major possibilities to consider. You can: 1) Increase your intake of omega-3 or 2) decrease your intake of omega-6.

Dr. Ilard recommends a starting dose of Omega-3 supplement of 100mg of EPA and 500mg of DHA Fish Oil that is molecularly distilled as stated on the label. Additionally, you can get the same EPA and DHA from plant based sourced supplements without the risk of consuming toxins found in many fish (but in lower dosage).

Secondly, avoiding foods high in inflammatory properties, such as refined sugar, processed foods, red and processed meats, sugar sweetened soft drinks and energy drinks can go a long way to reducing inflammation. Foods high in anti-inflammatory properties include fruits, vegetables, legumes, seeds and nuts.

Lifestyle interventions have an increasingly important role in physical and mental health, and among the most effective of these is the use of plant-based diets. As always talk to your health care provider before making significant lifestyle changes. New week, Mental Health Matters will explore another one of Dr. Ilard’s recommended key lifestyle changes.

Jim Runnels is a retired Licensed Professional Counselor and advocate of evidence-based education and supporter of the health benefits of a whole food plant-based, active lifestyle, to achieve optimal health. He is the administrator of Eat Healthy-Texoma Facebook page. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.