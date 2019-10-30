One of the challenges of city life for the dog was getting used to elevators. He was born and bred in the suburbs, so elevators were not typically part of his day-to-day existence. When we lived in the house, we would simply open the back door when the dog needed to go out to do his business. This was great for all of us except maybe my husband who had to go out each week to clean it all up.



Fortunately, our dog Monty was a very gregarious dog and he realized pretty quickly that riding the elevator was a great social event. He knew he could count on lots of people giving him lots of attention, which, for a dog, is a pretty cool thing. This being the case, most of our elevator excursions were uneventful. But then one day we got on the elevator during elevator rush hour and it stopped on nearly every floor. I tried to get the dog as close to me as possible to allow for other passengers, but by the time we got down to the 15th floor from 45, the elevator was almost completely filled up.



Finally, one more person jammed in and we knew that was the last person we could possibly get on before we declared the elevator a clown car.



The last man who had jammed himself in stood directly in front of us. His fine, tan leather briefcase hung off his shoulder, inches from Monty’s face. It was clearly new and I could smell the leather from where I stood. Apparently, so could Monty and the world class sniffer that he is, he leaned forward to get a good whiff of the briefcase.



Then he licked it.



I was aghast. Fortunately, Monty was a quiet licker and briefcase man didn’t seem to notice what had happened. I pulled Monty back and said “No.” But apparently, the call of the leather was too much for him, and before I could stop him, he leaned forward and licked the briefcase again. This time it wasn’t a short lick. It was one long swipe with his tongue across the entire bottom of the briefcase.



I pulled the dog back again and noticed a wide swath of dog drool, the exact width and length of my dog’s tongue, discoloring the base of the briefcase. There was really no hiding it and I knew it was just a matter of time before the owner of the briefcase discovered the evidence.



I panicked, trying to come up with a solution before we got to the ground floor.



But just before we got to the bottom, one more person pushed into the elevator, juggling a cup of coffee in one hand and a grocery bag in the other. As she stepped across the threshold, she tripped and lurched forward, spilling her coffee across briefcase man’s jacket, his shoes, and his fine, leather, dog drool-stained briefcase.



I looked down at the dog and smiled.



Problem solved.

