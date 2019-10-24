I’ve always been a fan of board games as well as many other forms of interactive entertainment. One of my favorite board games is Monopoly.

When I was doing some preliminary Christmas shopping for my nieces and nephews, I came across the Lake Texoma Opoly game on display, and I instantly knew I had to write about it.

It really excited me to discover there was a customized board game centered on the local area where I am building a home.

I actually enjoy collecting Monopoly memorabilia. Not just custom variations of the game, of which I do have a few, but I also enjoy buying odd games that have a Monopoly twist. One example is a game called Advance to Boardwalk. I also have a similar spin off called Free Parking that features plastic pieces in the shape of a parking meter.

My favorite spin off though is Monopoly Jackpot, a casino-themed variation that uses a roulette wheel and a circular board to simulate the traditional Monopoly experience minus the property trading aspect. Instead the goal is to gamble your winnings against the other players in a chance spin to win big or lose it all before the bank goes broke. It is a fun game I enjoy playing as often as I can.

I often attend a board game night with friends every Friday night. I also have been joining my sister and her kids for game night at her house. The best part of any interactive tabletop game is always the connections you make with other people. Sometimes it’s nice to have something familiar to tie it all together and maybe soon we will be playing Lake Texoma Opoly.