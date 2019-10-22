This past weekend, I completed a major milestone in my life. I accomplished a personal objective that was very important to me. I went on a short road trip to Arlington to attend a video game convention.

A well-known video game player, who has held championship titles in one of my favorite arcade video games, was a panelist. I was able to hear him speak briefly on how he has made a career out of touring gaming conventions talking about his previous world record.

I had a blast walking around the show floor seeing all the neat video game memorabilia from decades past. There were a number of machines from all eras. I even came across multiple variations of the early Pong consoles that were the starting point for much of the industry.

I was able to mingle with other attendees. I spoke with one of the internet personalities whose panel I also sat in on. It was very interesting display of individuals who share my love and passion for vintage video games.

There was even not one, not two but three complete Commodore computer sets.

I purchased an all day pass from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. By around 1:30 p.m., I had begun to get tired of the crowd so I made a final circle to make sure I didn’t miss any hidden gem I wanted to add to my growing collection of stuff. It was a milestone for me as it was not just the first convention I have ever attended despite a strong desire to go each year somewhere, but it was also an opportunity for me to take a little road trip out of town to someplace I had never been before.

Overall I can say it was a great experience that I am glad I had.

