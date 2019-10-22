By Michael Hutchins, Herald Democrat

With Halloween just around the corner, I’ve been trying to work a few pieces of spooky cinema into my viewing schedule and my ongoing effort to expose myself to good movies. However, the more I’ve tried, the more I believe horror is a dying — pun fully intended — genre.


I will have to preface this by saying that I don’t openly dislike horror as a genre and my complaints are mostly about modern horror. Instead, I don’t have any real strong feelings about it. Instead of conjuring fears, it simply doesn’t do anything for me at all.


In part, I think it may be the genre’s reliance on gross-out moments and the slasher-sub genre that skew my opinions.


As a bit of background, I’ve been trying to get out and see the movies that are argued to be among the best ever made. I got the chance to finally see “Psycho” a few weeks ago through a classic cinema group, and I thoroughly enjoyed it and can see why so many people hold it in high regard.


With “Psycho” there was a subtlety that I feel can sometimes be lost in modern horror. With the Alfred Hitchcock’s classic, there is a slow build up to the horror elements that become obvious in hindsight.


Even in his first appearance, Normal Bates only comes off as slightly creepy. It is about a slow burn.


It is also grounded in a certain level of reality that other horror films avoid. The idea of a deranged killer doesn’t require a large suspension of disbelief. A magical maniac slashing people in their dreams? More so.


I think this is what makes a film like Misery, about an obsessive fan, terrifying in a cerebral way. It is something that hypothetically could happen which sows the seeds of dread in the mind.



