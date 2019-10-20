Recorded meeting

shows true colors

Re: Oct. 16 articles, "Recording reveals Bonnen sought deal on GOP members" and "In secret meeting with Sullivan, Bonnen reveals his dark side"

After reading the American-Statesman's stories on conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan's secret recording of Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and the speaker's foul language and low-down political dealing, I had two thoughts:

1. Bring back Joe Straus as speaker, and

2. Lawrence Wright's recent bestseller "God Save Texas" is so apt.

Ron Calhoun, Austin

Sometimes only

one side is valid

Re: Oct. 13 letter to the editor, "Offer solutions instead of extremes."

Calling out President Donald Trump for his mostly bad ways with his nonstop cycle of incendiary comments, dangerous rhetoric and goading of his opponents and the press is not extremism. That needs to be called out.

Calling out what's going on with guns and society and changes that need to be made is not extremism, either.

See both sides of an argument? Not always are both sides to an argument valid. Some things are so unequivocal and clear, and there is merit in not staying in the middle. Especially nowadays with so many pressing issues.

Having a vision means being steadfast in one's belief. And, yes, that can mean not looking at both sides.

Vince Terranova, Austin

Time to consider

basic income plan

Re: Oct. 17 article, "Hostage to heat."

It's disturbing to read of our state's vulnerable elderly dying in their homes due to lack of electricity in the midst of the summer's hottest months.

Stories such as these underscore the need for the nation to adopt a universal basic income for citizens. I like Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang's proposal to give each American age 18 and older $1,000 each month.

Imagine how effective this would be at supplementing an elder's income. Among other things, it would allow them to purchase cooling equipment, have it installed and pay the bill each month.

A universal basic income is an idea whose time has come. Yang has outlined a way to pay for this so called "Freedom Dividend." Given to every citizen, its impact would be especially powerful for who are most vulnerable, and who are living and dying at the margins.

Sara Shannon, Buda

Electoral College

no longer needed

After losing the popular vote, isn’t having to depend on the Electoral College to win the presidency just like the first runner-up in a beauty pageant having to depend on a technicality in order to be moved up to the winner's spot?

In both cases, after the voters/judges had spoken as to who they wanted the winner to be, a technicality disqualified that winner and installed the person who actually lost. In either case, shouldn’t that feel like somewhat of a hollow victory, as well as a slap in the face to everyone participating in the contest?

The Electoral College needs to be abolished or rendered null and void with the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

R. Craig Henley, Paige

Finding a little

common ground

Our nation is so polarized, sometimes it seems like we can't agree on much of anything anymore. So, in the interest of restoring some sense of national harmony, here are a couple of small things I think we can probably see the same way.

Can we all agree that:

1. Criminals always hate and attack the cops, no matter what government agency the cops work for.

2. People with nothing to hide cooperate with the criminal justice system, at all levels.

See how easy it is to agree on a few little bitty things? Oh. I was afraid of that.

Sam Prater, Georgetown

Put UT/A&M game

back on schedule

Re: Oct. 16 commentary, "Herman: Austin, what’s with the maroon bus lanes near UT?"

Wednesday's column by Ken Herman had an interesting quote. He said, "Note to newcomers: In a galaxy long ago and far away, UT and Texas A&M University used to play each other in football. It was kind of a big deal."

In my family, it was a very big deal. Every Thanksgiving Day, we scheduled our dinner depending upon when the UT-A&M game was scheduled to be shown on television. That game and our dinner were the two biggest things to occur every Thanksgiving Day.

Bipartisanship is rare. It would be so easy for the state of Texas to send both institutions a bipartisan letter saying, "Y'all need to play each other every year in football."

I dare to say it would be the most popular thing our state government has done in many a year.

Artly Snuff, Austin

[Editor's Note: On Nov. 27, 2018, State Rep. Lyle Larson filed House Bill 412, calling for the The University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University football teams to "play a nonconference, regular-season football game against one another." The bill did not make it out of committee. In his State of the State speech in February 2019, Gov. Greg Abbott also voiced his support for the idea.]