The popular children’s character, Scooby Doo recently turned 50 years old.

The character made his debut in the popular Saturday morning animated program called “Scooby Doo Where are You?” in September 1969.

When I was a kid Scooby Doo was one of the few cartoons I could watch with my dad, who loved the show as much as I did. He used it as a way to introduced me to the Harlem Globetrotters and Three Stooges, characters I would grow fond of over the years.

I discovered the fact the lovable Great Dane and his friends turned 50 while browsing the toy aisle at a local Walmart. The retailer is currently selling a bunch of 50th anniversary action figures to mark the occasion.

Naturally, I had to grab a few for my private collection.

What I enjoyed the most about this that moment was realizing how the character transcends a single generation. He was popular with my parents, then with my sisters and kids my own age. Now, he remains popular with young kids coming up in the world.

There aren’t a lot of characters that retain their popularity for so long.

I’ve watched the character in a number of incarnations over the years. As a kid I enjoyed “A Pup Named Scooby Doo” where the Mystery Inc. gang were depicted as younger versions of their selves. I also was partial to “The 13 Ghosts of Scooby Doo” as Daphne was always one of my favorite characters. It was nice to see her take center stage for a change. Whether you’re a child of the 60s, 80s or today, chances are you’ve had your share of exposure to one of the world’s most iconic animated canine characters.

