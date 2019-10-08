Despite the hot weather, fall is just around the corner. While many of the telltale signs aren’t quite here yet, this is Texas and the change between summer and fall isn’t always the most clear.

Instead you have to look for the more subtle changes and signs. They may not be easy to see, but they are there.

Some people say that they can feel the changes in weather before they come. They say they can feel it in their bones. While I didn’t originally give it any faith, and thought it was an old wives’ tale. I have begun to believe because I can feel it too.

However, in my case it isn’t in my bones. I can feel it in my nose and it is telling me that the seasons are changing.

Over the past week I have felt the change coming as my fall allergies and constant sneezing have already started to act up. While it usually isn’t this hot when my sneezing fits start hitting. However, sure enough they started hitting with the coming of October.

Another change I have seen is in the temperature. Although my coworkers disagree with me, it isn’t quite as hot as it was a month or so ago. Instead of temperatures in the mid- to high-90s, we are able to enjoy some relief with highs in the low-90s and upper 80s.

Once again, this is Texas and the transitions aren’t as pronounced as you’d expect elsewhere. However, I’ve noticed that I don’t have to use my air conditioning at night, which is always a plus.

The other changes are more of the human kind. These are the signs that are much easier to see.

Pumpkin spice flavoring has started to invade anything and everything it can, as it does every year with the coming of fall. Whether this is a good thing or bad thing is up to personal opinion.

•

Happy birthday to Jesse Ingram, Johnathan Lee Johnson, James Groves and Eden McClendon, all of Sherman;