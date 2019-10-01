I was pretty proud of the cover of Tuesday’s edition of the Herald Democrat.

When I posed the idea of having a mental health-centered issue of Grayson Magazine back in January or February, I had no idea what the finished product would look like. However, I knew that the topic needed to be addressed and the Herald Democrat had multiple platforms that we could use to do that.

Everything fell in line Monday when we were planning out what would be on the Tuesday front page. From Grayson Magazine to the Herald Democrat, I was happy seeing how an idea more than six months in the making had progressed.

Not pride in myself for what I had created, I was proud of the topic and my role in being able to progress the conversation.

That was truly why I got into journalism. I wanted to have meaningful conversations with people about things that are bigger than myself. I am even more proud that I get to do that very thing in the community where I was born and raised at a newspaper that has a legacy rooted in growing and flourishing with the times while promoting the idea of discourse.

As many people know, the Herald Democrat is changing and we need the support of the community as we do so.

As we grow into a multimedia, print and digital news hub, we will continue to be delivered to subscribers in their mailboxes daily. We will continue to provide timely and accurate journalism. We will continue to be the link between the local government and the people who deserve to know what goes on in the world around us.

We will continue to be a platform to showcase area talent, arts and entertainment. Our staff will continue to search for the human element that is crucial to human interest pieces.

We will continue to be a voice for topics while promoting communication and open dialogues about the things that make our community unique.

I want to thank you, our subscribers, for joining us on this ride. I cannot wait for you to be a part of what is to come.

