Do you have something you really enjoy that you’d like to celebrate? There is likely a day for it.

Over the last few days, I’ve been thinking about how many national days there are out there. Upon doing my research, the answer quite simply is far too many.

Earlier this week, we were discussing in the newsroom how there seems to be an odd national day practically every day. One of my coworkers noted that it was national cheeseburger day. This led to another coworker noting that it was just national hamburger day a few months ago. What’s the big difference?

Jokingly, one of my coworkers said that there should be a national pickle day. It already exists and is on Nov. 14, for those curious.

Who actually decides what deserves a national day or not? That seems like a lot of power for one person to wield.

September alone sees the annual celebration of everything from cream-filled donuts and cheese toast to pepperoni pizza and fried rice. National Talk Like a Pirate Day is also celebrated every September for any salty seadogs out there.

On a more serious and somber note, the month also sees National POW/MIA Day, and that is something I can actually get behind.

Jokes aside, what really is the purpose of having a national day for every little thing? It feels like by having so many, you cheapen having a day to celebrate something. Do we need to celebrate every last thing in the world? Probably not, and in some ways I think it takes away from the meaningful days out there. By celebrating everything, you take away from the things worth genuinely celebrating.

•

Happy birthday to De Marshall and Patti Farr, both of Denison; Ken Miller, Erin Miller, Loria McQueen, Pat Russell, Jerod Jacobs, Akeyla Jackson and James Bubba Walker, all of Sherman; Faye Rhodes Niblet of California; David Bishop of Sapulpa, Oklahoma.

Happy anniversary to Randy L. and Donna L. Nelson of Sherman, 22 years.