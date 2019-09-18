I recently attended a performance of “Newsies” produced by Theatrics Children’s Theatre in Sherman. The robust musical brings to the stage the 1899 strike in New York City pitting struggling newsboys against publishing giants, Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolf Hearst in “David vs. Goliath” fashion.

“Newsies” was a massive production with a cast of 40 players, consisting of children, teens and adults along with a ten piece orchestra and crews of 25 who built the show and supported it technically from offstage.

I found myself wondering, “How does Theatricks take on these ambitious productions and perform them so well?” The answer, I suppose, points to many factors — beginning with leadership.

In 1985, Sherman Community Players selected Webster Crocker to help establish and direct a long desired children’s theatre program. At the helm since then, Crocker has built the fledgling dream into a dynamic operation that would be the envy of any community theatre in the country.

Theatricks mounts three major productions every year, while providing theatre education to thousands of students through performances in area schools; hosting three annual workshops; offering a summer play-writing conference for youth; and conducting its Supporting Cast monthly teen program.

To be sure, Crocker has been aided by a great board, dedicated volunteers and the kids themselves who have implemented Theatricks’ excellent training and strong work ethic. It is that potent combination that makes possible productions like “Newsies,” which I recently enjoyed.

The headline from “Newsies” is that Texoma is loaded with talented kids who embrace the concept that hard work pays off — and is actually fun when pulling together in creative ways to ply their talents and training toward exciting goals.

•

