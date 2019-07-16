Partisanship has no role

in compiling the census

It is wrong to view the Supreme Court ruling on the census' citizenship question through a partisan prism.



The census has acquired a special status in our society because it is objective. It is required by the U.S. Constitution and accuracy is the bedrock of its usefulness.



Chief Justice Roberts was right in his ruling — partisanship has no role in fashioning the census.



Steve Bickerstaff, Austin

Changes for cyclists

will exacerbate danger

The city will construct "protected" two-way bike paths for safety of bikers. Logical. But under pressure from the Spandexians they say the faster and more confident bikers can ride in the car lane.

First, I say substitute "arrogant " for "confident." Those folks already ride on the white dividing line. Now you say they can have the car lane! We all know they will enjoy riding down the whole lane. Jamming up everyone. I do not see this improving mobility, the stated primary goal.

Hey, council, you better take over and stop this fiasco. About to spend about $4 million to make things worse and much more dangerous.

George Stanton, Austin

Smell the coffee, Starbucks,

and keep selling papers

Bye-bye newspapers? Starbucks' announcement regarding newspaper sales cessation is baffling and disappointing.

Eliminating newspapers will inconvenience Starbucks patrons who rely on the stores for their paper purchases. Newspapers which aren’t easily located elsewhere.



Regarding reading the news online: Some people have access to websites, but that isn't true for everyone. Furthermore, individuals want the ability to hold and read print editions instead of depending on working wi-fi and needing to scroll down screens. Reading from screens for too long can cause eye strain.



An underappreciated print newspaper benefit is article access. Website links expire. Newspapers are also archives. With printed versions, readers can preserve articles without needing a printer, without paying to access older editions and without encountering nonexistent links.



Starbucks: Wake up, smell the coffee, and reconsider selling newspapers in all stores.



Elyse R. Bell, Houston

Council could learn from

film on homeless crisis

If you haven't watched "Seattle Is Dying," it is very informative and should be mandatory viewing for the Austin City Council.

I don't think allowing camping on public property was a wise decision. In my opinion they failed to address the problem. The documentary addresses the problem and ends with very successful programs in Rhode Island.

Bob Arrona, Bee Cave

Time to clean house

at Austin City HallWatching a report of cleaning up after homeless people's "homes" under U.S. 183 near Burnet Road has sickened me. I have lost what little compassion I had for these people.

More importantly, I have concluded that our mayor and our council persons are beyond help.

Between losing access to downtown, dodging bicyclists and scooter riders, dealing with panhandlers and homeless, and the general filth associated with our city, I think it's time to clean house of our elected city officials.

Mike Edgar, Austin