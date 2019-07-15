My hands are sore.

I spent a considerable amount of time this past weekend breaking in my brand new lawnmower. It has been so long since I have had a lawn of my own to mow that my hands were not used to the vibrations from the handle. It reminded me of when I was 14 mowing my grandmas yard with a manual push mower.

At least this one was gas powered.

It was a good thing I got out and mowed when I did, as once again some more rain fell on my yard later in the day. It didn’t last long thankfully. Needless to say, if the rains keep up, that mower is looking to get some good use in the near future.

In a way it gave me a sense of pride knowing the grass I cut was my own responsibility.

I haven’t had much time to do a ton of yard work yet. I have spent some time getting my tool shed in order. All I need to do now is pick up some yard tools to occupy the shed. It shouldn’t take too long. My plan is to pick up the items I come across as needed.

For example, yesterday I brought home a lawnmower. Next, I might need to get my hands on a yard rake to clean up the grass clippings the mower will produce.

As I was pushing the mower around, I began to visualize all the things I’d like to do with the yard. I have my parents to thank for that. I’m thinking about places to put shrubbs and maybe even a bird feeder or a bird bath of some sort.

No matter where we lived growing up, my dad made it a point to have the nicest yard he could. It wasn’t always the best in town but he did the best he could with his resources. I intend to follow in those footsteps. I figured as long as I carry his name, I might as well carry on some of his habits.

In the meantime, I’ll see if I can find some way to get my hands used to that extra work..

Happy birthday to Bryce Baze of Sherman;