Interstate 35 (Hays County): The southbound frontage road will be closed between Center Point and Posey roads from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, and Exit 199 for Posey Road will also be closed. The northbound frontage road will be closed between Posey and Center Point roads from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights, and Exit 200 for Center Point Road will also be closed. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Center Point Road and Heldenfels Concrete Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday nights.

Interstate 35 (Travis County): Alternating closures in both directions on the frontage roads at U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Reduced to one left lane on the southbound frontage road between Barwood Park and U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The northbound left lane will be closed between U.S. 290 and U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating double lane closures in both directions between U.S. 290/Texas 71 and Slaughter Lane from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures on the northbound frontage road between the William Cannon Drive exit and Boggy Creek Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The southbound right turn lane will be closed at William Cannon Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed across William Cannon Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. Flaggers will control traffic on the southbound frontage road between Woodland Avenue and Oltorf Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday night. Reduced to one lane on the northbound frontage road between La Posada Drive and St. Johns Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound right lane will be closed between Wonsley Drive and U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights; the entrance ramp before U.S. 183 will remain open. One lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between William Cannon Drive and Foremost Drive until 3 p.m. May 22.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Alternating closures on the frontage roads in both directions between Travis and Bell counties from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating lanes in both directions closed between the Bell County line and FM 487 in Jarrell from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. One lane on the frontage roads in both directions will be closed at County Road 305 in Jarrell through August. The northbound right lane will be closed between Texas 45 and the RM 620 exit from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The northbound entrance ramp from Hesters Crossing will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday; use next ramp.

U.S. 79: Various closures in both directions between Business 79 and Second Street in Taylor from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

U.S. 183: The turnarounds at Manor Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Alternating closures in both directions on the frontage roads at Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Interstate 35 and Providence Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between U.S. 290 and Manor Road from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; the right turn lane at Manor Road will also be closed. The northbound right lane will be closed between Vargas Road and Montopolis Drive from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Reduced to one lane in each direction between 51st Street and Manor/Springdale Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights and from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. The southbound lanes will be closed between U.S. 290 and Loyola Lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights; traffic will detour to the frontage road at the Manor Road exit. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one right lane between Clock Tower Drive and Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The right lane will be closed in both directions between New Hope Road and Lakeline Boulevard from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. The northbound right lane will be closed approaching Eldorado Pass through May 2. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to two lanes between Clock Tower Drive and Interstate 35 until further notice.

U.S. 290: The left lane on the westbound frontage road will be closed between Manchaca Road and Packsaddle Pass from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Alternating closures in both directions between Boling Drive and Hudson Loop from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

Texas 45: Alternating lane closures in both directions between Escarpment Boulevard and South Bay Lane on Loop 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; closures will not affect rush hour traffic. The ramp to northbound Interstate 35 in Round Rock will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Texas 71: All westbound lanes closed between Spirit of Texas Drive and Old Bastrop Highway from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. A rolling closure will temporarily halt traffic. The inside lanes will be closed in both directions as needed at RM 2322 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 130: The northbound left lane will be closed across the Colorado River from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The northbound U.S. 290 exit will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday; use Parmer Lane and return to U.S. 290. The northbound right lane will be closed between Blue Bluff Road and U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The northbound entrance from Blue Bluff Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The southbound left lane will be closed across the Colorado River from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The northbound left lane will be closed across Parmer Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): The northbound right lane will be closed between Enfield and Windsor roads from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday nights, and the entrance ramp from Enfield will also be closed. Alternating lane closures in both directions between South Bay Lane and Escarpment Boulevard on Texas 45 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; closures will not affect rush hour traffic. Single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

RM 12: One lane traffic control with flaggers between County Road 1492 and Leath Hollow Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Alternating closures in both directions under Texas 130 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The right lane will be closed in both directions between Loop 1 and the Travis County line from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

RM 967: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between RM 1826 and FM 1626 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

FM 969: The eastbound right lane will be closed between Nixon Lane and FM 973 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The eastbound right lane will be closed between Oak Street and Blue Bluff Road through May. The westbound right lane will be closed between FM 973 and Imperial Drive until further notice.

FM 972: Reduced to one lane each direction at Willis Creek through May 23.

RM 1431: The westbound right lane will be closed between Vista Ridge Boulevard and Market Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

FM 1626: Reduced to one lane in each direction between Lewis Lane and Bliss Spillar Road until further notice.

FM 1660: Reduced to one lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between County Road 163 and FM 3349 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through June (except Memorial Day).

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): The westbound right lane will be closed between Westbank Drive and Camp Craft Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The eastbound right lane will be closed between Westbank Drive and Walsh Tarlton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Blue Bluff Road: The right lane will be closed in both directions under Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just west of U.S. 183 through May.

Boyce Lane: Closed at Harris Branch until June.

Del Monte Road: Restricted to southbound traffic only between Montopolis Drive and Saxon Lane through May 10. Northbound traffic can use Torres Street/Crumley Lane.

Hergotz Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; detour via Thompson Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice; detour provided.

Howard Lane: Alternating lanes closed in both directions under Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through May. Detour via Bolm Road and Gardner Road.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 through May; detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 through April.

Slaughter Lane: One lane closed in each direction across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10:30 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Smith Road: Closed at U.S. 183 until August; detour via Eastgate Boulevard.

St. Johns Avenue: Reduced to one lane each way across Interstate 35 until further notice.

TechniCenter Drive: Closed east of U.S. 183 until May 18; posted detour via Central Avenue.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Bolm Road.

William Cannon Drive: The westbound right lane will be closed approaching Interstate 35 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights, and the westbound right turn lane will also be closed. One eastbound left turn lane will be closed across I-35 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.