(Note: The writer is answering the question: "Does Joe Biden have the best chance to beat Donald Trump?")

TAMPA, Fla. — Politics are getting pretty weird when The New York Times, the nation’s leading champion of liberalism, trashes former Vice President Joe Biden, the only progressive who stands a real chance of routing Donald Trump in a Democratic presidential field chock full of recently anointed celebrity politicians.

Yet that’s exactly what the august Times did recently when it argued that Biden was racially biased because he once was “an ardent” opponent of busing to desegregate Delaware’s racially segregated schools.

Delaware, nicknamed the First State, because it was the first of the original 13 to ratify the Constitution, did drag its feet on desegregation, but finally approved busing for racial balance in 1967.

The governor then was Charles Terry, known as the “Great Divider” because of his hardline stance against fair housing and keeping the National Guard on the streets of Wilmington long after the rioting that exploded after the murder of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In 1968, Biden, a Democrat, supported liberal Republican Russell Peterson for governor. Peterson defeated Terry.

The case against forced busing eventually dissolved in 1974 when the Supreme Court held that students in Detroit’s 53 suburban school districts could not be bused into Detroit to offset that city’s largely black school enrollment.

Bradley v. Milliken (the state’s governor at the time) held that school districts were not compelled to desegregate unless it had been proven that they had drawn specific lines to prevent desegregation.

The Times in its recent blast against Biden argued that his stance against forced busing of school children would help him attract “the white, blue collar workers who rejected Hillary Clinton in favor Donald Trump.”

It noted that Biden believes he could have won that crucial sector in 2016, “and he thinks he can win them now.” And it argued that Biden was “a staunch defender of Middle American interests” and that “he could lead the Democrats to victory over Trump, but his political style might affirm the assumptions behind Trumpism.”

That charge was a particularly low blow against the man who was Barack Obama’s vice president for two terms.

In other words, The New York Times actually argues that Biden might be too electable because he supports Middle American values that a majority of Americans likely believe in.

Those who find comfort in middle class values and supported Trump in 2016 were hoodwinked.

Many annually saw refunds on their federal taxes. This year they found they owe the IRS. Trump’s gangbusters economy was largely inherited from Obama. Trump’s unwise tariff wars, continued export of quality jobs overseas, and failure to rein in prescription drugs costs and other health care services may have made billions for his uber-wealthy pals, but have placed the economy on a house of cards. Biden gets that.

Biden would restore stability in the economy and markets without constantly embarrassing America with clown-like antics on the international stage. Biden doesn’t even need to respond to “low IQ” taunts by someone who refuses to release their school and college grades.

It is also likely that Biden would continue the best policies of Barack Obama while, at the same time, avoiding some of Obama’s mistakes.

One other plus for Biden: He cut his congressional eye-teeth by serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee chaired by Michigan’s John Dingell — a man who knew how to mold bipartisan coalitions to support key legislation that helped all Americans.

The New York Times aside, what’s not to like?

Wayne Madsen is a journalist whose opinion pieces have appeared in most leading European and American newspapers. Reader may write him at 415 Choo Lane, Valrico, FL 33594.