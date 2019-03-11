On excluding Fox News,

two sides to the coin

The Democratic National Committee has now excluded Fox News from hosting any of the upcoming debates leading to the primaries next year.

I listened to one conservative pundit ask a Democrat pundit which network had the highest viewership. The Democrat pundit answered with a question: How many Fox viewers are Democrats? Good point, but the coin has two sides.

On one side, the Democrat primaries are for Democrats, and so the hosts' questions should reflect the expectations of Democrat viewers. On the other side, the DNC has essentially decided that they do not need Fox viewers to get to know any prospective Democrat nominee because they will all vote for the Republican (presumably Trump), and that they can beat Trump anyway. I wonder what the Republican National Committee will do if any other Republicans throw their hat in the ring and debates are scheduled. Which network would the RNC exclude?

Kenneth K. Ebmeier, Round Rock

Facetious praise for

judicial conduct panel

Re: March 5 article, "Comal County judge reprimanded for telling jury God said defendant was innocent."

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct allowed 70-year-old Judge Jack Robison to handpick the medical professionals who opined that the judge was fine. What a surprise.

Judge Robison self-reported several days after it appeared writ large in the Statesman. His punishment after having sullied the good name of the Texas judiciary is to be publicly warned about this behavior. How ironic. And now he’s back, if ever absent, deciding the most important matters confronting Texans in three counties of approximately 400,000. No doubt 28 million Texans will sleep well tonight knowing that the State Commission on Judicial Conduct is ever vigilant.

Bill Torrey, Milam County District Attorney, Cameron

Ending these diseases will

benefit U.S. and the world

Reducing the spread of HIV is possible and is necessary if we are to end the epidemic. This is true for HIV infections in the U.S. and around the world. We have the tools to diagnose, prevent, and treat HIV/AIDS. Since tuberculosis is the biggest killer of people with HIV/AIDS, we must also accelerate our fight of that disease if we are to bring an end to HIV/AIDS.

The United States is a leader in fighting these diseases, but without significant additional funding, they will never be defeated. Later this year at the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria replenishment conference,the U.S. needs to increase its pledge, thus garnering increased pledges from other countries. These are not hopeless situations. Ending these deadly diseases will benefit our global neighbors, and also save lives and dollars here in the United States.

Eloise Sutherland, Austin

Patrick's statement on

climate was incomplete

Re: March 7 article, "Dan Patrick backs spending $3 billion from rainy day fund for Harvey measures."

Patrick's news conference statement published in the Statesman , "We can never prevent 60-inches of rain falling, but can do everything we can to mitigate those issues in the future," is incomplete and only a half truth.

To be a truthful statement it must be completed to say: We can never prevent 60-inches of rain falling so long as we do not accept the overwhelming science of extreme weather swings created by climate change, but can do everything we can to mitigate those issues in the future by implementing measures to save our planet from such extreme weather swings as recommended by the overwhelming scientists on climate change.



Gregory L. Ceshker, Dripping Springs

Retirees overdue for

cost of living increase

The legislators and governor need to quit ignoring the State of Texas Retirees and give them a cost of living adjustment increase . They have received absolutely nothing since 2002! That is I7 years of continually being overlooked by the legislature and the governor of Texas. Our purchase power is now 25 percent less without any COLA in 17 years. This is just unacceptable.

My challenge to the legislature and governor during the legislative session is step up and budget a long overdue cost of living adjustment for the state retirees who were loyal employees for decades to the state of Texas. Show them some respect and allot a double-digit COLA.

Valerie Koy, Georgetown

Dreams of an interstate

without 18-wheelers

I am regularly a visitor to your fine city, volunteering for a non-profit and socializing, so my experience in traffic is current. Could it be reasonable to defer money being spent on high-cost highway construction to experimental toll changes for trucks on Texas 130? Or eliminate those tolls for trucks? It may move most trucks to that route.

I can’t imagine Interstate 35 without trucks, but it’s fun to dream about.

Richard Stillman, Belton