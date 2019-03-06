More than 30 million visitors have taken in the majesty of the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London. Last year alone, more than 10 million visited the Louvre in Paris with such masterpieces as the Mona Lisa. Imagine for a moment the absurdity of locking these treasures away from public view because their buildings fell into disrepair. Yet that is exactly what’s happening to many of our state parks because funds intended for their upkeep have been diverted elsewhere, year after year.

There is a simple fix to this problem. Stop the practice of diverting funds collected for our parks to other uses. Since 1993, when the Texas Legislature voted to fund our parks system with state sales tax revenues collected from sporting goods sales, only 47 percent of the nearly $2.8 billion collected have been appropriated to state parks.

Perhaps our parks are easy targets to balance the budget. They are taken for granted; squeezed out by high profile policy debates. They don’t exist because of a federal mandate. They exist for public enjoyment, because every Texas daughter and son deserves the opportunity to experience our state’s natural treasures, rich cultural heritage, and the great outdoors.

Yet the value of our state parks, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department that manages them, extends beyond sporting and recreation. During Hurricane Harvey, state parks, park police, rangers and other staff became vital parts of the emergency response infrastructure. Sixty inland state parks provided free shelter to 8,175 displaced families for periods that ranged from days to months. Four hundred park personnel conducted more than 12,000 rescues.

Our state parks and the department’s stewardship of state lands, wildlife, and habitats are also central to fishing, hunting, outdoor sporting, and tourism industries. These combine for billions of dollars in annual economic impact and more than one million Texas jobs.

Despite this, state parks have historically been among the first on the budgetary chopping block. Budget cuts in 2011 resulted in more than 60 layoffs to park rangers and staff—some of the same positions that played critical roles during Hurricane Harvey. Following those cuts, services were reduced at 23 state parks.

Today, our parks system is so far behind that several parks frequently close due to lack of capacity and deferred maintenance that exceeds $800 million. Many parks lack ADA accessibility. Last year, over half the groups seeking to use group facilities at state parks were denied due to lack of capacity.

Our state parks have reached a crisis moment. That is why I filed HB 1214 and HJR 39, which would amend the state constitution to ensure that sporting goods sales tax revenues go to their intended purpose of funding our parks and historical sites and are not diverted to other uses. My colleague, Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, has filed the Senate version of this legislation, SB 526 and SJR 24.

I encourage you to ask your state legislators to support these bills and save our state parks as an inheritance for future generations.

Rep. Cyrier (R-Lockhart) is chairman of the House Committee on Culture, Recreation, and Tourism.