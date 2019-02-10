Sunday marks the end of the first phase of Best of Texoma’s 17th year of providing information on local resources, as determined by our readers and the community.

In other words, if you haven’t made a nomination for this year’s contest, today is your last chance to make sure your favorites get recognized for all they do.

You can vote by use of the paper, mail-in ballots, which appear in the Herald Democrat or online at www.BestofTexoma.com. Everyone submitting nominations in 25 or more different categories will be entered in a sweepstakes drawing to win $200.

Runoff voting is set for Feb. 15-20 for the categories in which there is no clear top three, followed by the announcement of the final top three for each category on Feb. 21. The final round of balloting to determine the Best of Texoma will begin on March 14 and run through March 29. That final round of voting will be online only through www.BestofTexoma.com.

The winners will then be announced at this year’s Best of Texoma Gala on April 27 at the Hilton Garden Inn.

So don’t miss out on your chance to make sure the local businesses that work hard year-round to earn your patronage get the recognition they deserve for their outstanding services. And be sure to take part in the upcoming rounds as well as you help decide the Best of Texoma.

•

Happy birthday Sunday to Ashley Calhoun of Sherman; Steve Steubinger of Paris; and Samual Jerideau of California.

Happy birthday Monday to Trent Brown, Sharron Spratt, Kathy Jackson, Rhythem Watson, Janie Rogers, Lenda Rickerson and Vernetta Coleman, all of Sherman; Jerry Bowens of Allen; Karen McCall Penrod of Missouri City; Oscar Bevels of Independent Springs; Isaiah Jones; and Dornae Johnson of Ft. Washington.

Happy anniversary Monday to John and Georgia Richardson, 52 years.