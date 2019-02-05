Republicans are listening to the new Democratic voices — presidential candidates, newly elected members of Congress — and they are both seriously freaked out and hopeful that there’s an opportunity to reverse their recent struggles:

“Democrats, after two years largely spent simply opposing everything President Trump advocated, are defining themselves lately in ways Republicans are seizing on to portray them as far outside the American mainstream,” writes Washington Post colleague Matt Viser. “Casting Democrats as a scary and radical force is giving a fractured Republican Party a common thrust at a time when Trump’s standing even within his own party has started to dip.”

For a long time, Republicans were used to beating the daylights out of easily frightened Democrats who were constantly trying to prove to voters in the middle that they weren’t too liberal. We’re tough on crime, the Democrats would say. A war in Iraq? Sure, we’ll support that. Let’s just not talk about guns, OK? I too enjoy NASCAR and hunting!

Those days are over, and the Democrats in ascendance now offer a contrast to the past that is both substantive and stylistic. They aren’t hesitant to propose liberal policy solutions, and they don’t act like they’re afraid of Republican criticism.

There’s a pattern developing: First, a Democrat proposes a new policy idea, like Medicare For All or increased taxes on the wealthy. Then Republicans say, “My god, are you insane? If we do this we’ll become Venezuela!” Then some polls are taken and it turns out that the crazy socialist idea is in fact extremely popular with the American public.

For instance, when Elizabeth Warren proposed a wealth tax on fortunes of over $50 million, conservatives were aghast, crying that this was horrifying socialism. But the progressive group Data For Progress just polled the idea and found out that people supported it by a rather dramatic margin of 61-21.

Likewise, a 70 percent marginal tax rate on incomes over $10 million, which Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has proposed, garnered the support of 59 percent of respondents in one poll, which isn’t too surprising given that taxing the rich more is consistently one of the most popular ideas in American politics. And for years, polls have shown majorities of the public favorably disposed to Medicare For All.

You could quibble with one or another of those results, or argue that they’ll change if you alter the wording. But the point is that on their face, these supposedly wacky socialist ideas Democrats are proposing are things Americans think are perfectly worthwhile.

That’s only part of the story, however. The premise of the conservative warnings is that when voters go to the polls in 2020, they’ll be making an ideological judgment, and if Democrats are too far from the center they’re guaranteed to lose.

This is what political scientists call the Median Voter Theorem, which assumes that if you array both candidates and voters on an ideological scale from left to right, the candidate closer to the median voter is the one who wins. The problem with the Median Voter Theorem is that in the real world it seldom works.

That’s because it’s just not how voters understand candidates and how they make decisions. Ideology plays a part, but if it was just about aligning your positions with the median voter, Republicans themselves wouldn’t have won the White House any time in the last few decades. That’s the irony of their advice to Democrats: Nobody knows better than Republicans how little relevance ideology really has.

So many of the issue positions they hold — tax cuts for the wealthy, opposition to increasing the minimum wage, dismantling environmental regulations, loosening oversight of Wall Street, outlawing abortion, privatizing Medicare — are deeply unpopular. They understand this perfectly well, which is why they run shrewd campaigns built on identity, not ideology, and capitalizing on their voters’ higher propensity to turn out.

That’s not to say that Republicans aren’t sincerely horrified when they hear someone like Ocasio-Cortez suggest higher taxes on the wealthy, or when they see all the Democratic presidential candidates advocating universal health coverage. But it’s not because Republicans actually think those policies will be electoral poison, let alone that they would turn the United States into Venezuela.

The reason Republicans are so frightened is the prospect that the American public might hear what Democrats are offering and say, “You know, that sounds like a pretty good idea.”

Paul Waldman is a columnist with The Washington Post.