STEPHENVILLE - Mildred Irene Christian, 98 years old, died Sept. 30 in Coppell, Texas, where she had been a resident of the Sandy Lake Care Center for eight years.

Mildred Williams Christian was born Oct. 24, 1921, in Stephenville, Erath County, Texas, to Mark and Marie Liles Williams. After graduating from Stephenville High School, she attended Tarleton State University for two years. She then was employed for two years at Ellis Insurance Agency working alongside her brother, Glenn Williams.

On April 4, 1942, she married Garlan H. Christian of Stephenville. He preceded her in death on July 30, 1990.

Mrs. Christian lived in Wichita Falls, Texas, from 1957 to 2002. She worked in the Moving and Storage industry for 30 years. During those years she was in billing, accounting and sales, later becoming General Operations Manager for two moving companies. She served that position at Abbott Moving and Storage for 10 years, Allison Moving and Storage for four years and two years as a Certified Moving Consultant. She was honored as a top Consultant by Global Van Lines, a division of Disney Corporations.

As a devoted mother, she was active in Basketball Mothers Club of Rider High School, a Cub Scout Den Mother, involved in the Brownies and Camp Fire Girls organizations, and the Cunningham Elementary School PTA.

She was an active member of Faith Baptist Church, Wichita Falls, before she moved in 2002 to an Independent Living facility in Irving, Texas, to be near her children.

Survivors include: daughter, Jo Ann Christian Hassell and husband, Mike of Chattanooga, Tennessee; son, Ron Christian and wife, Barbara of Carrollton; Grandchildren: Dr. Christian Hassell and husband, Chuck McCorkle of Springfield, Virginia; Melissa Kohlhof and husband, Vic of Burlington, Iowa; Dr. Jeff Christian and wife, Jennifer of Houston; Ronnie Christian of Dallas; Kelly Jansson and husband, Michael of Celina; five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; three nieces; three great-nieces, three great-nephews; and 12 great-great-nieces and nephews.

A private interment was at the Smith Springs Cemetery in Stephenville, Texas, with Stephenville Funeral Home officiating. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.