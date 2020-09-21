Judy Rae Kelley, 75, of Brownwood died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Heartland Funeral Home.

She was born Jan. 4, 1945 in Greenville, Texas to Charles Ray and Miriam Lindsey. She married Olen E. Kelley Jr. in Brownwood. She worked at Winn Dixie and later worked at Howard Payne University.

She is survived by her daughter, Ramona Montellano of Brownwood; son, Kevin Kelley of Bangs; a brother, Scott Lindsey of Brownwood; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.