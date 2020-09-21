Frances (Detweiler) Granatino, one of the benefactors of the 400-acre Detweiler Park in Dauphin, PA, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, of complications from lung cancer. Mrs. Granatino, who was 67, passed away at her rural home of the last 12 years. She died peacefully, surrounded by her two children and her husband, John Granatino.

Frances was the daughter of the late Meade D. Detweiler III and Mary Frances "Frankie" (Stackpole) Detweiler of Dauphin, PA. A 1970 graduate of the Harrisburg Academy in Pennsylvania, she was class salutatorian. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Oberlin (Ohio) College in 1974. In 1980, she graduated from Case Western Reserve School of Law, where she was an editor on the Law Review.

After law school, she worked as an associate in corporate law at Cravath, Swaine & Moore in New York, NY, for three years, and at Drinker Biddle & Reath in Philadelphia, PA, for four years. In 1986, she was named Corporate Counsel at Commodore International Ltd. In West Chester, PA, at the time a Fortune 500 computer manufacturer.

Mrs. Granatino had many causes that served as her legacy. A lifelong preservationist, she was one of three women -- along with her sister Esme (Detweiler) Freedman of Bainbridge Island, WA, and sister-in-law Susan Detweiler of Harrisburg, PA -- whose selfless donations to the public good made possible the creation of the beautiful 400-acre Detweiler Park in her native Dauphin, PA. The park was built on the site of her family home, where she and four generations of her family enjoyed living in the Pennsylvania countryside.

She moved to Waxahachie, Texas, in 2008, where she and her husband tackled the retirement life by traveling, gardening and raising sheep, goats and chickens. From her home, Frances indulged in her long-time hobbies of rug hooking and reading. She dyed her own wool by hand. Public reaction to the vivid colors of her hand dyed wool was so strong that she launched an e-commerce business dedicated to selling her wool to rug hookers and craft hobbyists from all over the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Meanwhile, she also created and edited Down Home Books, a website devoted to children’s book authors. She interviewed dozens of authors online and raised the level of conversation about the books she loved so much.

In her spare time, she and her husband traveled to Alaska, the Caribbean, Rome, Florence, Paris, London and the British countryside.

In addition to her husband, sister and sister-in-law, Mrs. Granatino is survived by her children, Emily Bailey (Moffitt) Scricca of San Ramon, CA, and Matthew D. Moffitt of Boston, MA; three step-children, Jamie Granatino Delaney of Virginia, Christopher Granatino of Seattle, Washington, and Nicholas Granatino of Rhode Island; and by many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

She was pre-deceased by her brother M. David Detweiler IV of Harrisburg, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Bristol Foundation (http://bristolfoundation.org/support/), which is dedicated to advancing the cause of hospice care.