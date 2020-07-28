Orville Stanton, 76, of Goldthwaite died July 24, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at noon Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery with Marvin Ewertt officiating under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.

He was born Sept. 4, 1943 to William Charles Stanton and Lois Eva Hayes Stanton. He lived in Goldthwaite since 2012. He worked as an engineer For REI & Day Trader.

He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Graves of Goldthwaite; two granddaughters; and siblings William Stanton of Freeport, Texas and Carroll Stanton of Atlanta, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.