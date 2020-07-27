Esther Rodriguez Lara, 79 of Ballinger, passed away to her heavenly home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene.

Esther was born on May 4, 1941, to Alberto and Marcella (Sauceda) Rodriquez in Ballinger, Texas. She married Isaias "Chayo" Lara Sr. in 1979 also in Ballinger and was a member of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Esther took an immense pride in loving on all of her grand and great-grandchildren.

She was known for her love of the Dallas Cowboys, her Novellas, and her hand made blankets and clothes that she made by hand for her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Isais "Chayo" Lara Sr. Esther is survived by her sons Pasqual Ramos and wife Rhonda of Ballinger, Raymond R. Ramos of Ballinger, Joe Ramos and wife Dominga of Ballinger, Henry Ramos of Ballinger, and Steven Lara of San Angelo.

She is also survived by her daughters Becky Rico and husband Thomas of South Carolina, Grace Patino and husband Michael of San Angelo, and Rosalinda Ramos and Sam Hernandez of San Angelo.

She is also survived by her sisters Mary Zarate and Margret Escobar; and her brother Domingo Rodriquez. Esther is also remembered by her step-children Amanda Lara of Abilene and Isaias Lara Jr. of Winters. She will be greatly missed as well by her 32 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.

A rosary will be held for Esther on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 6:00 pm at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, Texas.

