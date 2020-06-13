Wayne K Landers, also known as “Candy Man,” age 88, of Brookesmith, TX went to be with his Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020. Burial will be at Rocky Creek Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Services will be for immediate family only at this time.

Wayne was born on Sunday, April 24, 1932 in San Angelo, TX to Glen S. Landers and Lola Bell Addison. Wayne was a mail carrier for many years in the White Settlement, Fort Worth and Coleman, TX areas. When Wayne retired, he became known as the “Candy Man” around Brownwood and Brookesmith due to passing out butterscotch and peppermints to everyone he met. He would enjoy lunch with friends at the Brownwood Seniors Citizens as often as possible. Wayne loved anything to do with antique cars.

Wayne is survived by his daughter Joann Crow and husband Warren; son Steve Landers and wife Cheryl; sister-in-law Carol Dean Landers; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Glen S and Lola Bell Landers; his wife of 55 years, Maxine Elizabeth Sansom Landers; three brothers, Melvin, Glen S. “Toby” and Harold Landers; sister Joyce Kemp; one brother-in-law Burl Kemp; two sister-in-laws, Ola B Landers and Florene “Rene” Landers.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choosing.

