Ann Chastain-Beene, 72, of Bangs, Texas died Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Bangs, Texas.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 2, at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Grosvenor, Brown County, Texas with David Barnum officiating. Due to restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 virus, we ask that you follow social distancing. The family appreciates your attendance but wants everyone to be safe during this time.