John Ross Holmes, 83, of May, Texas died at his home on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

He was born on June 7, 1936 in Brownfield, Texas to Leo and Ethel Holmes.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Holmes of May, Texas.

The family will be planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

