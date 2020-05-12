A memorial service for Shannon Leigh (Belk) Weems, age 49, of Early, will be held at 2:00PM, Thursday May 14, 2020 at Victory Life Church.

Shannon passed from this life on Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home after a sudden illness.

Shannon was born on May 18, 1970 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to James Dewey and Mary Ellen Belk. She married Brett Weems on July 9, 1996 in Nashville, Tennessee. Shannon worked as a Registered Nurse for Kindred Hospice and was a member of Victory Life Church and previously of Mount Hope Church Grand Blanc Michigan where she was active in Child Care, Children's Ministry, and Missions.

Shannon is survived by her husband, Brett, of Early, two children, William Weems and Hope Weems, both of Early; two step-children, Benjamin Weems of Navasota and Amber Weems of Hamilton; three step-grandchildren, Jacob Weems, Tim and David (step-children) of Ben Weems of Navasota ; two brothers, James Belk of Bowling Green, Kentucky and John Belk of Charleston, South Carolina; one sister, Mary Rowe of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family requests memorials be made in Shannon’s memory to the Kindred Foundation, 3350 Riverwood Parkway, STE 1400, Atlanta, Georgia, 30339.

Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net