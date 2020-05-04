On Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020, Simon Quinonez, of Ballinger, Texas, went to be with his heavenly Father. We take great comfort, knowing he is in the arms of Jesus.

Simon was born December 19, 1974, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Fidencio and Andrea Quinonez. He went to Trevor G. Brown in Phoenix, Az. Some of his happiest years were spent with family, friends, and loved ones. He worked as an operator for Pioneer Oil Service for several years. He was a hard worker and he loved the Arizona Cardinals. He liked to give everyone a hard time, but at the same time, he loved to see people smile and to hear them laugh.

Simon is preceded in death by his brother, Jose Fidencio of Ballinger, Texas, and his mother Andrea Quinonez, and Brandon aka Fat Boy Quinonez.

Leaving behind to mourn his loss are his wife, Amanda Quinonez; he was a wonderful father to his daughter Andrea Quinonez; his brother Armando Quinonez and wife April of Covington, KY; sisters Amy Quinonez of Ballinger and Maria Quinonez of Dallas, Texas; his father Fidencio; and many nieces and nephews.

A rosary will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 6:00 pm at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home. Simon’s service will be held the following day at 10:00 am on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Latin American Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Theresa and Gary Woodbury, Janet and Jonathon Woodbury, Tatum Watson with Second Hand Smoke, and the amazing family and friends of the community for their generosity, support, and kindness during this difficult time.

Tatum Watson of Second Hand Smoke will be selling $10 pulled pork plates to help with the cost of the funeral on Friday, May 1st at G & T's Burritos.

Please find it in your heart to help relieve some of the burden from the families on both ends. ALL donations are greatly appreciated.