Gary David Goates, 74, passed away on April 14, 2020. A private service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020. He will be lying in state at Heartland Funeral Home from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Gary was born in Brownwood on April 24, 1945. Gary has been a lifetime resident of Brownwood; graduated from Brownwood High School and furthering his education at Howard Payne University, receiving his master’s degree at Howard Payne University in 1971. Gary spent many years educating in the fields of Art and Special Education. He spent years in Coleman, Breckenridge, San Saba, Abilene and over 20 years with Bangs ISD. Gary enjoyed living life at the lake; he loved watching his grandchildren fish and enjoyed a good fish fry. Gary never met a stranger; he enjoyed talking with people about “anything under the sun” and was very knowledgeable in many areas. In the last several years, Gary has spent his time working on his aquariums and browsing and collecting antiques. Gary married Judith Jones McCorkle on Aug. 15, 1985.

Gary is survived by his four children, Nan Billings and husband Nathan of Bangs, G.O. McCorkle and wife Greta of Democrat, Barry McCorkle and wife Kandy of Burleson, and Caly Wickson and fiancé Levi Mayes of Lake Brownwood; grandchildren, Leslie Brush of Bangs, Landon Brush and wife Tiffany of Blanket, Courtney McCorkle of Democrat, Chase McCorkle of Fort Worth, Michael McCorkle and wife Codi of Lampasas, Meagan McCorkle of Burleson, Preslee Wickson and Landry Mayes of Lake Brownwood; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith; his parents, David and Daisy; and grandson Cody.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Bangs Food Pantry and Good Samaritan Ministries.

