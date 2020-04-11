A private graveside service for family will be held for Charles “Butch” Gott, 76. Comanche Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

He passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, in Comanche.

He was born Oct. 31, 1943, in Brownwood to Charlie Earl and Gladys (Cadenhead) Gott.

Survivors include his wife, Lena Sue Gott of Comanche; son, Joshua Gott and wife Karen of Lindale; daughter, Terri Christian and husband Van of Comanche; grandchildren, Forrest Gott of Lindale, Eathan Gott and wife Hannah of Lindale; Zac Christian of Comanche, and Zeph Christian of Comanche; sister, Earlene Brown of Nampa, Idaho; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.