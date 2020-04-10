Ann Gainer, a precious soul, left this earthly life in Denison, Texas, on April 9, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born to Olin Earnest Morgan and Nettie Mae (Miller) Morgan in Durant on April 3, 1939. Ann married Tommy Gainer in Ardmore, Oklahoma on April 6, 1956. Family hour (come and go) will be from 3-5 p.m. April 12, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant. The family will hold a private service that can be viewed on our Facebook page, holmescoffeymurray.com

Ann loved seeing new places and traveling with her family and friends Don and Wanda Harmon. She was a member of the Mead Baptist Church.

Mrs. Gainer is survived by her cherished grandchildren Morgan Johnston (Dickerson) of Durant and Nicholas Dickerson of Durant. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Robert Dickerson, of Durant.

Mrs. Gainer was preceded in death by her parents Olin and Nettie Morgan, husband Tommy Gainer, and daughter Marcia Gainer (Dickerson).

