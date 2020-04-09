Kay Lynn Roberts (MiMi), a resident of Roberta, Oklahoma, cherished wife, mother, grandmother and sister joined her Savior in Heaven on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 60. She was born in Durant on Oct. 11, 1959 to Charles Benjamin Andis and Linda Kay (Roberts) Andis. Kay Lynn married Stephen (Steve) Mark Roberts in Durant on Oct. 4, 1980. There are no services scheduled at this time.

Kay Lynn was a member of the 7th and Beech Church of Christ in Durant. She loved going to shop at TJ Maxx and spoiling her beloved dogs. Kay Lynn cherished her family especially her grandchildren and considered them treasured blessings.

Mrs. Roberts is survived by her husband, Steve of the home, son, Jack Roberts and wife Julie of Roberta, Oklahoma, grandchildren, Hunter Roberts of Roberta, Oklahoma, Morganne Roberts of Roberta, Oklahoma, daughter: Kate Graham and husband Mace of Valliant, Oklahoma, grandson, Cooper Graham, and granddaughters, Kenzie Graham, Shelby Graham all of Valliant, and Josie Graham of Edmond, Oklahoma, mother, Linda Andis of Durant, Oklahoma, sister, Lesa Rochelle of Durant, Oklahoma, brother, Bret Andis of Atoka, Oklahoma, sister, Laura Beth Davenport of Durant, father in law and mother in law, Billy Jack and Pat Roberts of Roberta, Oklahoma, sister in law, Tracie Falcone of Roberta, Oklahoma, and brother in law, Bill Roberts of California, along with many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her father, C.B. Andis.

