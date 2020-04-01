Cheryl (McCollum) Childers, a beautiful soul, beloved daughter and family member, left this life in Dallas on March 31, 2020 at the age of 63. She was the daughter of Don Earl McCollum and Barbara Rowlyne (Moody) McCollum, born on July 7, 1956. Her service will be private. The honorary pallbearers will be John Coley, Tayo Ajavi, Christopher Adams, Drew Adair, Bradley Dollar and Keith Kennedy.

Cheryl was a dedicated college professor at Washburn College in Topeka, Kansas, for 23 years. She was a member of the Quivira Heights Church of Christ. She had a keen mind and was often found doing research, reading a good book, working puzzles or playing games with her cherished nieces and nephews. Cheryl loved visiting new places, but she especially enjoyed a trip to the scenic state of Colorado.

Dr. Childers is survived by her mother, Barbara McCollum of Calera; sister in law, Janet McCollum of Calera; nieces and nephews Brooke Coley and her husband, John, of Durant, and Erica Ajayi and her husband, Tayo, of Yukon, Oklahoma; great nephews Gavin and Blake Coley of Durant; aunt Sheila Rudolf of Stephenville, Texas; and uncle and aunt Stanley and Amy Moody of Leland, North Carolina. She is also survived by numerous cousins, family and friends.

Dr. Childers was preceded in death by her father, Don McCollum; brother Mike McCollum; and grandparents, Woodrow and Pauline Moody and Chester and Lois Job.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Calera Church of Christ, P.O. Box 413, Calera, OK 74730; and Quivira Heights Church of Christ, 1718 S.W. Crest Drive, Topeka, OK 66604

