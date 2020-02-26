Wayne Evertt Hawkins, Sr. of Achille, Oklahoma, passed from this life Feb. 23, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born Dec. 16, 1935 in Noodles, Texas, to Joseph Isaac and Willie Bernice (Hardcastle) Hawkins.

Wayne had lived in Achille for the past six years. He enjoyed fishing, exploring and bird watching. He was known for his famous shortcuts he would take that would many times make the trip even longer.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Isaac and Willie Bernice (Hardcastle) Hawkins; brothers Rex and Odus; sisters Josephine and Fern; and wife Margaret.

Survivors include his sons Wayne Evert Hawkins, Jr. of Mt. Vernon, Washington, and Audrey Joseph Hawkins of Spotsylvania, Virginia; daughter Sherri Nell Hawkins-Dixon of Achille; sisters Linda Gwendolyn Hawkins of Lubbock, Texas, Diana Joan Coberly of Austin, Texas, Lora Beatrice Shank of Lubbock, and Lola Deonia Merrick of Brownswood, Texas; grandsons Wayne Evert Hawkins III of Mt. Vernon, Jason Anthony Hawkins of Mt. Vernon, Shaun Joseph Hawkins of Spotsylvania, Virginia, Mathew Aaron Hawkins of Alger, Washington, William Henry Dixon, III of Seattle, Washington, Stephen Wade Dixon of Achille, and Christian Evan Dixon of Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; granddaughter Tamara Ann Dutton of Front Royal, Virginia; 15 grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Gordon Funeral Home, 221 N. 3rd, Durant; 580-916-9090, www.gordonfh.com.